On Sunday, Natasha Joubert was crowned Miss South Africa.

The 26-year-old Gauteng fashion designer beat out Nande Mabala and Bryoni Govender at the Sunbet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria.

Joubert takes over for Ndavi Nokeri.

Joubert is competing in the pageant for the second time. She finished second in 2020 and went on to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe competition in 2021.