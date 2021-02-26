Nasrec Field Hospital To Close

Share with your network!

The Nasrec field hospital will no longer be in use as of next week.

The Gauteng government is decommissioning it.

Gauteng Health MEC, Nomathemba Mokgethi says scientific and statistical evidence shows there is no reason to keep the facility open.

The Nasrec field hospital was initiated in April last year, as a 500-bed isolation and quarantine site.

The department says the equipment from the hospital will be used in other healthcare facilities.

