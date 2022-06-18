iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of Wimbledon Due To Achilles Injury

REUTERS/Susana Vera

43 mins ago 1 min read

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a left Achilles injury, the four-times Grand Slam champion said on Saturday.

Japan’s Osaka suffered the injury in Madrid, forcing her to miss the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome in the leadup to the French Open where she lost in the first round.

Last week she posted a video on social media, saying: “Here’s me running on a underwater treadmill because my Achilles is being stubborn still (sic) I must be aging or something.”

She added on Saturday: “My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.”

Osaka had said after her defeat at Roland Garros that she was not 100% sure if she would play on grass this season.

The men’s ATP and women’s WTA took away ranking points from the grasscourt Grand Slam after organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) decided to ban participation by Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Osaka had reasoned that playing in the major without the possibility of earning points would not help her ranking and the decision of the authorities had reduced her motivation to play.

Osaka, who is ranked 43rd, also pulled out of Wimbledon last year after taking time off for “personal reasons” — a month after quitting the French Open due to mental health issues.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

FINA To Vote On Transgender Policy On Sunday

49 seconds ago
1 min read

Nketiah Signs New Arsenal Deal

38 mins ago
3 min read

Morikawa Shares U.S. Open Lead, Rahm And McIlroy One Back

9 hours ago
2 min read

Bouchard Pulls Out Of Wimbledon

9 hours ago
2 min read

Co-leader Dahmen Grateful He Showed Up To U.S. Open

9 hours ago
2 min read

England Have Sights Set On 500-Run Mark – Buttler

9 hours ago
3 min read

Unfair To Change F1 Rules For One Team – Horner

9 hours ago
2 min read

Nadal Intends To Play Wimbledon As Foot Injury Improves

9 hours ago
3 min read

Verstappen Rides Luck To Red Bull One-Two In Baku As Ferrari Implode

6 days ago
2 min read

Pope, Root Hit Centuries To Lead England Fightback

6 days ago
1 min read

Stuttgart Organisers Investigate Kyrgios Racial Abuse Claims

6 days ago
1 min read

Scotland Fans Right To Boo After Ireland Defeat – Robertson

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

FINA To Vote On Transgender Policy On Sunday

49 seconds ago
1 min read

Nketiah Signs New Arsenal Deal

38 mins ago
1 min read

Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of Wimbledon Due To Achilles Injury

43 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer