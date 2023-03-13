iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Naomi Campbell Knows What She Wants

4 hours ago 1 min read

Having occupied a commanding presence in the fashion world for over 30 years, Naomi Campbell is using her presence to exact change in the fashion industry. Whether promoting diversity on the catwalks and ad campaigns of established Western design houses, or actively promoting the development of African fashion, she has been tireless in her efforts and shows no signs of stopping.  A significant part of Campbell’s time is now spent engaging in a mixture of activism, philanthropy, and cultural ambassadorship, often via Fashion for Relief, the nonprofit she founded in 2005 to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Katrina, which has since gone on to raise more than $15 million for charitable causes worldwide.

HARPERS BAZAAR

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored 

4 hours ago
1 min read

9 Furniture Designers from Across the African Diaspora 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Comic Book Superheroes Tell the Continent’s Forgotten Stories 

4 hours ago
1 min read

An Important New Event for the Muslim World Features Numerous African Artists    

5 hours ago
1 min read

Luxury Chain Will Open First Lodge in Maasai Mara

5 hours ago
1 min read

Best Customer Experience Accredited Airports in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Excitement is Building for the Official Opening of Africa’s First Black Female-owned Safari Lodge

5 hours ago
1 min read

Travelling to these Popular African Destinations during Ramadan

5 hours ago
1 min read

African Banks are More Exposed to Governance and Environmental Risks than their Global Peers

2 days ago
1 min read

Botswana Won’t Drop its Demand to Sell a Bigger Share of Diamonds Made with De Beers

2 days ago
1 min read

Safaricom has Been Sued for Using Customer Money to Lend Out as Overdrafts

2 days ago
1 min read

Cairo Nabs Crypto Scammers

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

With Her Films, Apolline Traoré Wants to Highlight Stories That Often Go Ignored 

4 hours ago
1 min read

9 Furniture Designers from Across the African Diaspora 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Comic Book Superheroes Tell the Continent’s Forgotten Stories 

4 hours ago
1 min read

Naomi Campbell Knows What She Wants

4 hours ago

Share