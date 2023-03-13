Naomi Campbell Knows What She Wants

Having occupied a commanding presence in the fashion world for over 30 years, Naomi Campbell is using her presence to exact change in the fashion industry. Whether promoting diversity on the catwalks and ad campaigns of established Western design houses, or actively promoting the development of African fashion, she has been tireless in her efforts and shows no signs of stopping. A significant part of Campbell’s time is now spent engaging in a mixture of activism, philanthropy, and cultural ambassadorship, often via Fashion for Relief, the nonprofit she founded in 2005 to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Katrina, which has since gone on to raise more than $15 million for charitable causes worldwide.
