Nando’s Hot Young Designer Launches Call For Entry 2022

Entries are now open for the fourth compelling iteration of the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) talent search. This face-off seeks to unearth saucy new designs for Nando’s restaurants around the world, and fire up the careers of emerging local creatives.

This time around, entrants have been tasked with designing a condiment unit which will display the brand’s acclaimed Peri Peri sauces. The challenge is to do so in such a way that these sauces and their piquant ingredients, which form an intrinsic part of the Nando’s experience, remain visible and accessible to customers throughout their visit.

The Nando’s HYD talent search is managed on behalf of Nando’s by Clout/SA. Clout/SA is a creative agency and business-to-business market-maker for South African design. The competition is sponsored by Nando’s. The end goal is to list the winning condiment unit on The Portal to Africa – Nando’s online marketplace where interior designers working on Nando’s restaurants around the world can shop for original pieces of furniture and lighting that are designed and manufactured in South Africa.

Past years called for lighting solutions, patterns and benches; and these prior competition rounds have seen their respective finalists and winners propelled into the limelight and mentored in all things related to creating a sustainable business. Thabisa Mjo (with her Tutu 2.0 pendant fitting) and Samantha Foaden (with her beaded Buhle Bulb) jointly in 2016; Agrippa Mncedisi Hlophe (with his vibrant, flowing pattern treatment) in 2018; and Katlego Tshuma (with his Sangu Bench inspired by the organic forms found in traditional African grass mats) in 2020 are previous winners that have gone on to evolve and grow within the discipline.

“The biennial Nando’s HYD competition is a highlight of the design sector’s calendar. Every two years we meet and get to know 10 finalists, and these 10 finalists are mentored by Clout/SA. They are then linked to opportunities within the Nando’s ecosystem such as prototyping, business mentorship and access to a global market to name a few highlights. Many of these designs – such as Thabisa Mjo’s Tutu 2.0 pendant – go on to become best-sellers on the Nando’s Portal to Africa, driving revenue to the designers’ start-up businesses, and helping grow this exciting sector through inclusive access to opportunities within the Nando’s global market. Nando’s HYD is about changing lives by making sure we utilise the platform we have to shine a light on creativity and opportunity!” enthuses Tracy Lynch, Creative Director of the Nando’s Design programme and Clout/SA.

Up-and-coming designers are challenged to bring their own “sauce” by entering vibrant, yet functional, conversation pieces, whose inspiration is rooted right here at home, on the African continent.

To enter, visit https://clout-sadesign.co.za/ for the online entry form and entry details. Entries close on 31 May 2022.

To find out more about Clout/SA, follow @clout_sadesign #clout_sadesign on social media.

Share with your network!