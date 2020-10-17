Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020

Share with your network!

Nando’s hosts a design competition every two years to showcase the best in South African design talent. For this year’s mission, designers were tasked with creating a beautiful bench that addresses today’s needs of social distancing. Take a look at the incredibly inventive, beautiful, and purposeful designs that achieved top honors. The aim of the competition (in its third iteration) is to celebrate young creatives and provide a platform for them to showcase their designs and help launch their careers. This year’s submissions featured such a high standard of work that there was a tie for one of the places, while another entry came in from two jointly responsible designers, leaving the total number of finalists at 12, instead of the usual 10.

SOURCE: VISI

