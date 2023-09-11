Nandipha Magudumana Denied Bail

On Monday, Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Estelle de Lange, who is presiding over the case, was given a week to make a judgment on bail for the mother of two.

Magudumana, the alleged lover and primary accomplice in Facebook rapist Thabo Bester’s dramatic escape, will be held at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.

After being on the run for nearly two weeks, the pair was apprehended in Tanzania in April and discovered to be in possession of several passports with different names.

Magudumana has been detained since April, when she was captured alongside Bester in Tanzania.

While Magudumana’s passport was confiscated, she did not use it to travel borders, according to De Lange.

“The evidence suggests that she does not require a passport to cross borders.” It’s a good sign she has the means and expertise to escape the nation…”