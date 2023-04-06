iAfrica

Namibia’s Judicial Appointments Hailed for Breaking the Glass Ceiling

Gender equality activists in Namibia have welcomed the first ever appointment of female justices to the country’s supreme court. The chairperson of the Namibia Women Lawyers Association, Ruth Herunga, said although women have gained access to positions of political power, a significant number of African countries still lag in the representation of women at the highest levels of the judiciary. The country’s minister of justice, Yvonne Dausab, welcomed the appointments but said more needs to be done in terms of representation because the top tier leadership at both the Supreme Court and the High Court are still male dominated.

