Namibia’s High Court Repeals Law Criminalizing Gay Sex

Namibia’s high court has overturned a law that criminalized gay sex, marking a significant victory for LGBTQ+ rights on the African continent following a recent series of setbacks. The law, inherited from South Africa following Namibia’s independence in 1990, banned “sodomy” and “unnatural offences.” Even though it was rarely enforced, activists claimed it was used as a tool for discriminating against LGBTQ+ people. The court ruled that the laws constituted unfair discrimination under Namibia’s constitution, especially since the same act isn’t criminalized if it happens between a man and a woman. Namibia is one of the most tolerant African countries when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. Despite this, the country has seen a conservative backlash in recent times that’s threatened this status. For one, the country’s parliament recently passed a bill that defined marriage as between people of opposite sexes. At the moment, it is unknown whether the government will appeal the court’s ruling.



