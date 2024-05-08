Namibia Urged to Halt Plans to Extend a Port on the Shark Island Peninsula 

This follows the discovery of unmarked graves and artefacts relating to the Herero and Nama genocide. Researchers said there was a “credible” risk that human remains could be found in the waters around the peninsula’s port, which the authorities want to expand to support green hydrogen production along the country’s south coast. Historical accounts suggested people who died in the camp were “thrown to the sharks”, said Forensic Architecture. Researchers have called for a moratorium on all development projects in the area and for wider investigations into potential underwater graves.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN