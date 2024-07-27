Namibia to Reciprocate Tough Visa Stance

From next April, Canadian nationals, along with those from Germany, the US, the UK and 29 other countries, will require a visa for entry. These include all “non-reciprocating countries” – meaning the new visa rules will affect citizens from all countries that require Namibian passport holders to have visas. The British High Commissioner to Namibia, Charles Moore, said he respected the right of Namibia to impose new regulations. Despite Namibia’s visa initiative receiving praise on social media, the tourism industry is less enthusiastic. The Hospitality Association of Namibia said it was “very concerned” about the message it “sends to the global travel trade”.

BBC