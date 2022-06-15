iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

11 hours ago 1 min read

A leaked police report in Namibia suggests President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hage Geingob were in talks to cover up the farm theft.

This is being denied by both leaders and the ombudsman’s office in Namibia says it won’t be investigating.

The matter has been gaining traction with political parties calling for Ramaphosa to account.

The African Transformation Movement has made a new request to the Speaker for an impeachment inquiry.

The DA, meanwhile, wants the Presidential Protection Services to explain its role in the cover-up.

This as Namibia’s Ombudsman says he has no jurisdiction to investigate any role President Hage Geingob may have played.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report

11 hours ago
1 min read

Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council

11 hours ago
1 min read

Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day

11 hours ago
1 min read

Comair’s Application To Be Placed Under Provisional Liquidation Granted

2 days ago
1 min read

All Emergency Teams Deployed In Areas Affected By Heavy Rain – CoCT

2 days ago
1 min read

Lawyer Expects Arguments To Be Finalised In Marikana Lawsuit

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE

3 days ago
1 min read

KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

3 days ago
1 min read

UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola

3 days ago
1 min read

Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

3 days ago
1 min read

Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report

11 hours ago
1 min read

Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council

11 hours ago
1 min read

Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day

11 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer