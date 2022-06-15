Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations

A leaked police report in Namibia suggests President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hage Geingob were in talks to cover up the farm theft.

This is being denied by both leaders and the ombudsman’s office in Namibia says it won’t be investigating.

The matter has been gaining traction with political parties calling for Ramaphosa to account.

The African Transformation Movement has made a new request to the Speaker for an impeachment inquiry.

The DA, meanwhile, wants the Presidential Protection Services to explain its role in the cover-up.

This as Namibia’s Ombudsman says he has no jurisdiction to investigate any role President Hage Geingob may have played.

