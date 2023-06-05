iAfrica

Namibia Offers a Wealth of Experiences for Adventurous Travellers

Start your Namibian adventure with a visit to Sossusvlei, a mesmerizing landscape of towering red sand dunes. Marvel at the impressive Fish River Canyon, one of Africa’s most spectacular natural wonders. Hike along the rim, take in the panoramic views, and witness the incredible depth and beauty of this canyon. Head to the coastal town of Swakopmund for a unique blend of German colonial architecture and thrilling adventure activities. Embark on a safari adventure in Etosha National Park, home to a vast array of wildlife, including elephants, lions, giraffes, and rhinos. Visit the ghost town of Kolmanskop, once a thriving diamond mining town and now abandoned. Travel to the northeastern part of Namibia and explore the Caprivi Strip, a narrow corridor bordered by four rivers. Explore Twyfelfontein, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its ancient rock engravings and geological formations.

