Namibia Launches Digital Nomad Visa

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) says the programme will be applicable for six months. The new visa, which will be available to freelancers or people working remotely for companies outside Namibia, makes it easier for foreign nationals to live and work in the country. It would stimulate economic growth by attracting talented individuals who could inject foreign currency into the country, said Chief Executive of the NIPDB, Nangula Uaandja. “We have identified that there is an opportunity to attract and gain economic benefit from people who want to work, live and travel in Namibia, without absorbing Namibian jobs,” she said. Uaandja said applicants wanting to take advantage of the Namibia Digital Nomad Visa would have to prove that they earned enough money to be self-sufficient.
SOURCE: TOURISM UPDATE
