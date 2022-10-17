iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Namibia Launches Digital Nomad Visa

54 mins ago 1 min read

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) says the programme will be applicable for six months. The new visa, which will be available to freelancers or people working remotely for companies outside Namibia, makes it easier for foreign nationals to live and work in the country. It would stimulate economic growth by attracting talented individuals who could inject foreign currency into the country, said Chief Executive of the NIPDB, Nangula Uaandja. “We have identified that there is an opportunity to attract and gain economic benefit from people who want to work, live and travel in Namibia, without absorbing Namibian jobs,” she said. Uaandja said applicants wanting to take advantage of the Namibia Digital Nomad Visa would have to prove that they earned enough money to be self-sufficient.

SOURCE: TOURISM UPDATE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Ever-Expanding Imagination of Blitz Bazawule

36 mins ago
1 min read

West African Style Comes Home Through the Eyes of Interior Designer Eva Sonaike

38 mins ago
1 min read

US Museums Return Trove of Looted Treasures to Nigeria

39 mins ago
1 min read

African Food is Having a Long Overdue Moment in London

43 mins ago
1 min read

A Shining Moment of Pan-African Promise in a New Book

45 mins ago
1 min read

St Helena Offers the Perfect Getaway for the Post-pandemic Traveller

47 mins ago
1 min read

A Countrywide Road Trip to Visit all of South Africa’s 19 National Parks

49 mins ago
1 min read

A Travel Guide for Your Trip to Zambia

53 mins ago
1 min read

South African Revenue Service Introduces an Online Traveller Declaration System

55 mins ago
1 min read

Creating a Common Market for Africa’s Cocoa Producers

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa and Ukraine are “In the Same Boat,” says the Head of Ukrainian Diplomacy

3 days ago
1 min read

The Unintended Consequences of Kenya’s Unsecured Lending Space

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ever-Expanding Imagination of Blitz Bazawule

36 mins ago
1 min read

West African Style Comes Home Through the Eyes of Interior Designer Eva Sonaike

38 mins ago
1 min read

US Museums Return Trove of Looted Treasures to Nigeria

39 mins ago
1 min read

African Food is Having a Long Overdue Moment in London

43 mins ago

Share