Namibia is Dehorning Most of its Endangered Black Rhinos in an Effort to Curb Poaching

According to Environment Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, Namibia has dehorned about 208 rhinos this year, bringing the total number of dehorned rhinos to 666 since 2018. “This is an initiative that has been ongoing since 2014, where we dehorn rhinos located in poaching hotspots. It is part of our interventions to curb poaching. We are aware that this is not enough to stop the killing of our animals that is why we are bolstering our anti-poaching patrols,” Muyunda said. He said the country has made major progress in rhino conservation but poaching incidences are still a challenge. Statistics from the Environment Ministry show that rhino poaching in the country has fallen by over 60 percent year on year with only 22 cases compared to 46 last year.
SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA
More Stories
Shona Songstress Lives Up to Her Name
A True Malagasy Refuge in the Heart of Africa
Landmark Moment for the African Tech Ecosystem
Lesotho Follows Tanzania’s Lead in Regulating Online Content Creators
Improving Cattle Productivity on the Continent
Four Women Share their Stories of Hardship and Survival in Sierra Leone
Nigerian Soldiers Threaten to Leave their Barracks
For the First Time, an Ebola Therapy has been Approved for Use
Libya Arrests Infamous Human Trafficker
Pushing Feature Phone Learning in Kenya
The French Legacy in Africa
Ghana’s Latest Attempt to Improve the Livelihoods of its Farmers