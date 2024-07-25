Namibia Introduces Visa Requirement for Western Travelers

Namibia will soon require visas for visitors from countries that mandate visas for Namibians, including Canada, the US, the UK, and Germany. This new policy, effective April next year, aims to ensure fairness in diplomatic relations, as stated by Namibia’s immigration ministry. Michelle Nehoya, a Namibian who spent nearly $500 on a yet-to-be-approved visa to Canada, sees this move as a fair response to the lengthy and expensive visa processes Africans face when traveling to Western countries. Social media reactions echo her sentiment, with many supporting the call for reciprocity. Despite concerns from the Hospitality Association of Namibia about potential impacts on tourism, which contributes 7% to the country’s GDP, local tourism expert Soni Nrupesh believes the new visa requirement will not significantly deter visitors.



SOURCE: BBC