Namibia Cancels Preservation Order Related To Ramaphosa Robbery

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in Coronavirus response. Photo Credit: GCIS

12 hours ago 1 min read

The Namibian police said that it had cancelled a preservation order of assets suspected to have been purchased with funds stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm because of a lack of compliance from the South African justice ministry.

Ramaphosa’s property was robbed in February 2020 by criminals who allegedly colluded with his domestic worker and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Namibian police said that they had identified individuals, bank accounts and various properties including lodges, houses and vehicles suspected to have been purchased with proceeds from the crime.

However, the assets had to be returned after South African authorities failed to respond on whether the crime had been registered in the country.

