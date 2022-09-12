Namibia and Botswana Ditch Passports to Ease Travel

The Namibian and Botswana governments have agreed to abolish the use of passports for travel between the two countries. Instead, citizens of the two countries will now use identity cards. Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Friday morning declared this while delivering his speech at the inaugural session of the Botswana-Namibia bi-national commission in Gaborone, Botswana. “Our two countries not only share a common border, but also a common people and heritage. A symbiotic and inter-dependent relationship exists along our common borders,” Geingob said. He called on senior officials to fast-track the implementation of the use of IDs as travel documents between the two countries.
SOURCE: THE NAMIBIAN
