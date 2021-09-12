Namaqua Flower Camps – Oasis For Rest And Relaxation At The Namaqua National Park

Share with your network!

The sophisticated Namaqua Flower Beach Camp and Namaqua Flower Skilpad Camp is only open for four weeks a year, during the Flower Season, when this arid Northern Cape region undergoes a magnificent floral transformation. The seasonal winter rains over the West Coast and adjacent interior, trigger one of the most spectacular floral kingdoms in the world, a truly breath-taking phenomenon, which is quite possibly unlike anything you have experienced before.

Dates: 13 August to 12 September 2021.

Accommodation at Namaqua Flower Camps

There are two types of tented camps available in Namaqua as options for your accommodation during the flower season and both are easily accessible in vehicles with good ground clearance. Wake up to coffee and the sound of the ocean at Groenriviermond in any of the luxury Namaqua Flower Beach Camp tents, and then extend your stay with a visit to the Namaqua Flower Skilpad Camp which is also popular with guests especially during the flower season when the Skilpad landscape transforms into a multi-coloured vista.

The 15 en-suite private tents at each of the Flower Camps – which sleep 30 guests each – are comfortably furnished with a hint of decadence and have spectacular views from private verandas. Fresh linen and duvets, electric blankets, generator-driven electricity, soft furnishings, hot showers and chemical loos all offer a home-away-from-home look and feel.

Facilities at Namaqua Flower Camps

Guest facilities include a beautiful communal dining and lounge area with comfy chairs, cushions, knee blankets and cosy gas heaters. Coffee and rusks are served to each tent in the morning where after guests gather in the dining room for delicious and wholesome breakfasts, followed by afternoon tea and dinners, prepared by celebrity Chef Craig Cormack from Salt and Chef Andrea Foulkes from Dish Food and Social. They can also organise delicious deli-style picnic baskets for you to enjoy while exploring the flowers and there is a cash bar at both Flower Camps.

Activities in the Namaqua National Park

If you love being out in nature, you will love spending time in the flowers during the world renowned Flower Season. Activities available include beach and bush walks, trails, photography, 4×4 trails, star-gazing, bird watching, and much more.

Reviews from previous Namaqua Flower Camps guests

“Such lovely staff who had set up a wonderful camp full of little touches to make it more attractive and comfortable. This is ‘glamping’ and despite chilly weather we were never cold with electric blankets, heaters, fires all over. Food was hearty and plentiful. Highly recommend Skilpad as a short drive away were acres of lovely wildflowers. We heard from a couple who had stayed the previous night at the Beach Camp and they were full of praise so we will try that next time too,” wrote Anna D

Gisela O added; “I have done this trip 3 times and enjoy it every time. The attention to detail, guest comfort, electric blankets and crisp linen, great food, wonderful ambiance, views etc etc. Loved the tents with the en-suite bathroom. My group of 10 guests and our botanist enjoyed every moment and made the trip exceptional. Thanks Chiefs.”

“Thank you Chiefs team for the amazing hospitality and incredible attention to detail. You all made us feel very welcome”, wrote James and Nicola

Lastly

“Every once in a while one has the privilege of not only witnessing but feeling the sacred rhythm of life…Namaqua is one of those places. An arid region that looks like a lifeless semi-desert for most of the year, but deep in its soul it prepares to showcase its spectacular floral treasure which is nothing short of breathtaking. It is a honour to spoil every guest in our camp and we trust that each and everyone will leave with fond memories, warm hearts and an experience to treasure and share.” Allan Johnston Director – Chiefs Tented Camps

Your hosts have also put in place various health protocols to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 during your stay.

