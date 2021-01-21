Nairobi’s Private School Opens for Teenage Mothers and Babies

Kenya’s first private school for pregnant teenagers, teen mothers and their babies, opened its doors earlier this month. The students at Serene Haven either got pregnant or gave birth during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown, when Kenya’s teenage pregnancies surged by about 40%. In the school’s Nyeri Central sub-district alone, Children’s Officer Paul Ndungu said the jump in teen pregnancies has been shocking. Kenyan officials blame students not being in schools, which were allowed to re-open this month for the first time since March. Founder and director of Serene Haven Lizz Muriuki was a teen mother herself. She said their goal is to ensure teens get an education without stigma. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenya was struggling to reduce teen pregnancy. According to Save the Children’s 2019 Global Childhood Report, Kenya has the third highest teen pregnancy rate in East Africa after Tanzania and Uganda.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Burundian Pattern Maker Wants to Apply Skills from Louis Vuitton Back Home
Paris to Come Clean About its History in Algeria
Making e-Hailing an Enabling Space for Congolese Women
Boosting Madagascar’s Economy by Rebuilding the Zebu Cattle Industry
Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem
Colonial Interpretations of African Scarifications Oversimplified their Original Meanings
Minister Responsible for South Africa’s Response to Covid-19 Succumbs to It
The Problems Keep on Piling for Mozambicans
The First Migrant Tragedy of the Year
Ethiopia’s Epiphany Takes a Political Turn
Who Should Be Getting VC in Africa?
Tunisia Saw another Night of Anti-government Protests