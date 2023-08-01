Nairobi Raises a Hand to Help Haiti 

Haiti has welcomed “with great interest” a Kenyan offer to lead a 1,000-strong multinational force to bolster security in the violence-torn Caribbean country. A Kenyan-led deployment would still require a mandate from the United Nations Security Council, as well as formal agreement by local authorities. The council has asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present by mid-August a report on possible options for Haiti, including a U.N.-led mission. U.S. diplomats have been actively seeking a country to head a multinational force. Mutua said Kenya would send an “evaluation mission” to Haiti in coming weeks.

SOURCE: VOA