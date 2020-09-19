iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

25 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Kenya authorities have announced the closure of a tourist camp along the Mara River that appeared to block the wildebeest migration between the Masaai Mara and the Serengeti in Tanzania. This comes after a viral video showed persons believed to be workers of the camp driving away a herd of wildebeest that was about to cross the Mara river through the tented compound. Government officials also found other four tents within the camp that had flouted NEMA rules during the tour.

SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

3 mins ago
1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

15 mins ago
1 min read

US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route

20 mins ago
1 min read

Making a Fashion Statement in Congo

29 mins ago
1 min read

Michaelis Boyd’s Arijiju House Hybridizes European and Kenyan Architecture

33 mins ago
1 min read

This Free Digital Cookbook Celebrates the Food of the African Diaspora

39 mins ago
1 min read

These Women Are Breaking Boundaries in Nigeria’s Creative Spaces

47 mins ago
1 min read

How South Africa’s Blue Notes Helped Invent European Free Jazz

1 hour ago
1 min read

This World Renowned Gambian Musician is Building an Academy So Children Can Study Their Own Culture – Without Leaving Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Streets of Marrakesh are Awfully Quiet

3 mins ago
1 min read

Korean Pop Wave Spreads to the Deserts of Algeria

15 mins ago
1 min read

US Airliner Announces More Trips on Africa Route

20 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Closes Camp Obstructing Famed Migration

25 mins ago