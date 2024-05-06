Nafiz Modack, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen Back in Court

Booysen and Modack are on trial in separate cases in the same court, facing multiple counts linked to running illegal businesses.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court will hear further details regarding a nightclub security dispute between accused underworld members Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and his competitor, Nafiz Modack.

A state witness stated that he attended many meetings with Booysen and other criminals in 2017, where a scheme to retake control of Cape Town’s nightclubs from Modack was discussed.

According to the witness, in April of that year, Booysen traveled around Cape Town’s streets, using about 100 gangsters to threaten nightclub owners in an attempt to expel Modack.

Meanwhile, in the Modack case, a tow-truck industry conflict that reportedly resulted in the murder of a driver, Richard Joseph, in 2019, is believed to have stemmed from Modack and Booysen’s animosity.

Joseph, who worked for a tow-truck company affiliated with Booysen, was killed by a hitman who admitted to being paid by Modack.

Both trials continue on Monday.