iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nadal’s Season All But Over After Hip Surgery – Representative

REUTERS/Loren Elliott
4 hours ago 1 min read

Rafael Nadal’s season is all but over after he underwent surgery on a hip muscle which will keep him out of action for an estimated five months, his representative said on Saturday.

The 14-times French Open champion, who has won a men’s joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

“Rafa will begin his progressive functional rehabilitation in a few hours and the normal recovery process is estimated at five months, always taking into account respecting the biological times of said structure,” Benito Perez-Barbadillo said.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

He was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona this season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is now 15th.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Messi To Leave PSG At End Of Season After Two Years At The Club

31 seconds ago
3 min read

Man City Edge Closer To Treble After FA Cup Final Win Over Manchester United

4 mins ago
2 min read

Verstappen On Pole For Spanish Grand Prix

4 hours ago
1 min read

Man City’s Gundogan Scores Fastest FA Cup Final Goal

4 hours ago
2 min read

Greater Stability Will Boost Australian Hopes – Labuschagne

12 hours ago
1 min read

Moutinho And Costa To Leave Wolves, Traore In Talks To Stay

12 hours ago
2 min read

Top Seed Alcaraz Pummels Shapovalov To Reach Fourth Round

12 hours ago
2 min read

‘Anything Is Possible’ As Kenya’s Kipyegon Shatters 1,500m World Record

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ramos To Leave Paris St Germain

12 hours ago
2 min read

Creaking Djokovic Adjusting To New Reality At French Open

12 hours ago
2 min read

Hats Off To Red Bull For Floor Design – McLaren Boss

12 hours ago
2 min read

Dyche Calls For Refocus As Everton Stay Up

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Messi To Leave PSG At End Of Season After Two Years At The Club

31 seconds ago
3 min read

Man City Edge Closer To Treble After FA Cup Final Win Over Manchester United

4 mins ago
3 min read

BAC Accreditation & Why It Matters

4 hours ago
1 min read

Establishing Manufacturing Nodes across the Continent and Leveraging on the AfCFTA

4 hours ago

Share