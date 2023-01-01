iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Nadal Says Retirement Not On His Mind After Losing Season-Opener

REUTERS/Henry Romero
10 hours ago 2 min read

Rafa Nadal brushed off talk of retiring anytime soon after the 22-times Grand Slam champion was stunned by Cameron Norrie in the United Cup mixed team tournament on Saturday, saying he still enjoyed competing at the highest level.

Nadal’s preparations for his Australian Open title defence got off to a shaky start as Norrie beat him 3-6 6-3 6-4 to seal his first victory over the 36-year-old Spaniard in their fifth career meeting.

Faced with a question on whether defeats at this stage in his career left him more determined to play as long as he could or acknowledge that things were getting difficult, Nadal simply said retirement was not on his mind yet.

“I lost my match. That’s it, no? Every time I come to a press conference it seems that I have to retire. So you are very interested on my retirement. I mean, that, for the moment, isn’t the case,” a smiling Nadal told reporters.

“When the day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going (on) with the retirement, because I’m here to keep playing tennis.”

Nadal, whose 2022 season began in complete contrast as he went on a 20-match winning spree, said the early defeat ahead of the new season was not a disaster.

“I can do things better and I need to do it. He played his first match two days ago, that’s an advantage, especially if you win the match the way that he did,” Nadal added.

“And then I need to be a little bit faster physically, a little bit more solid, some less mistakes and make better decisions at some points, playing a little bit longer.

“All credit to him that he did a lot of things very well. In my case, I think there’s a way to improve but I have time before the Australian Open starts in two weeks. Either way, we still focus on this competition.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Tottenham Slump To Villa Defeat As Top Four Hopes Suffer Blow

20 mins ago
3 min read

Decisive Odegaard Leads From Front As Arsenal Scale New Heights

26 mins ago
2 min read

BCCI To Increase Focus On Player Fitness Ahead Of ODI World Cup

27 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia Coach Stays On Despite Missing World Cup Target

31 mins ago
2 min read

Lampard Pleased With Character And Fight Of Everton

10 hours ago
3 min read

Cell C Sharks Power To Victory Over Vodacom Bulls

10 hours ago
2 min read

DHL Stormers Close Gap On Leinster With Win Over Emirates Lions

10 hours ago
1 min read

Arsenal Go Seven Points Clear With Win over Brighton

22 hours ago
2 min read

Man City Fall Behind In Title Race After Everton Draw

22 hours ago
3 min read

Rashford Dropped But Earns Man Utd Victory

22 hours ago
2 min read

Ronaldo Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr Until 2025

1 day ago
2 min read

Klopp Sympathises With Faes After Two Own Goals Gift Liverpool Win

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Tottenham Slump To Villa Defeat As Top Four Hopes Suffer Blow

20 mins ago
3 min read

Decisive Odegaard Leads From Front As Arsenal Scale New Heights

26 mins ago
2 min read

BCCI To Increase Focus On Player Fitness Ahead Of ODI World Cup

27 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisia Coach Stays On Despite Missing World Cup Target

31 mins ago

Share