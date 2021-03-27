iAfrica

NAC Denies COVID-19 Relief Funds Have Gone Missing

Photo Credit: NAC

2 seconds ago 1 min read

The National Arts Council has denied claims that COVID-19 relief funding had gone missing.

The organisation on Friday gave an update on the distribution of funds to beneficiaries in the arts and culture sector.

Applicants and beneficiaries of the Presidential Empowerment Stimulus Programme have criticised the council for slow payments.

Besides complaints of slow payments, members of the arts and culture sector have also claimed that there was corruption within the National Arts Council.

Its chairperson, Dr Sipho Sithole denied the claims.

Sithole said that R68.4 million had been paid out to 512 beneficiaries.

He added that R216 million would be distributed to a further 862 beneficiaries in the coming weeks.

