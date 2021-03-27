NAC Denies COVID-19 Relief Funds Have Gone Missing

The National Arts Council has denied claims that COVID-19 relief funding had gone missing.
The organisation on Friday gave an update on the distribution of funds to beneficiaries in the arts and culture sector.
Applicants and beneficiaries of the Presidential Empowerment Stimulus Programme have criticised the council for slow payments.
Besides complaints of slow payments, members of the arts and culture sector have also claimed that there was corruption within the National Arts Council.
Its chairperson, Dr Sipho Sithole denied the claims.
Sithole said that R68.4 million had been paid out to 512 beneficiaries.
He added that R216 million would be distributed to a further 862 beneficiaries in the coming weeks.
More Stories
Popcru Calls For Inquiry Into SAPS
SA Reports 1 516 New Cases
I’m Prepared To Go To Jail – Zuma
Dogs Trained To Sniff Out COVID-19 Cases At SA Ports Of Entry
Tighter Restrictions Bad For Business
SA Reports 1 554 New Cases
Professor Karim Announces End Of Term
Mkhwebane’s Perjury Case Postponed
Constitutional Court To Hear Zuma Contempt Matter
SA Reports 1 048 New Cases
Gumede Unduly Benefited R2.9m From Tender – State
Gordhan Adamant He Never Set Up A Rogue Unit