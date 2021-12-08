iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NA Fails To Pass Constitutional Amendment To Allow Land Expropriation Without Compensation

NA Exterior

2 hours ago 1 min read

Three years since Parliament first adopted a motion to consider amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, the process has come to nought on Tuesday.

Opposition parties — including the EFF who originally initiated the motion in early 2018 — refused to support the bill over a major sticking point on the state custodianship of land.

The house required a two-thirds majority to support changing the Constitution.

In the end, 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against, with no abstentions. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority. 

During the debate, ANC MP Mathole Motshekga, who chaired the ad hoc committee that drafted the bill, said the House had an opportunity by adopting the bill to “eradicate the original sin in the interest of all South Africans”.

The focus will now shift to the Expropriation Bill, which is currently making its way through the Parliamentary process.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Government To Hold State Memorial For FW de Klerk

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

1 day ago
1 min read

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

1 day ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly

2 days ago
1 min read

Legal Battle against Shell Is Far From Over – Activists

2 days ago
2 min read

MTN Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory For Its Employees

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 11 125 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NA Fails To Pass Constitutional Amendment To Allow Land Expropriation Without Compensation

2 hours ago
1 min read

ATM Resubmits Motion Of No Confidence Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Government To Hold State Memorial For FW de Klerk

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer