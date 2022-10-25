Mystery Surrounds Death Of Stellenbosch Duo

Details surrounding the death of a young Stellenbosch couple remain sketchy at this stage.
Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland were last seen by their families on Friday.
Their bodies were then discovered inside a car in a dam along Paul Kruger Street on Monday.
Western Cape police’s Joseph Swartbooi said that officers were deployed to the scene after a community member alerted them to something floating in the dam.
