Mystery Surrounds Death Of Stellenbosch Duo

Details surrounding the death of a young Stellenbosch couple remain sketchy at this stage.

Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland were last seen by their families on Friday.

Their bodies were then discovered inside a car in a dam along Paul Kruger Street on Monday.

Western Cape police’s Joseph Swartbooi said that officers were deployed to the scene after a community member alerted them to something floating in the dam.

