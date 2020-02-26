Wed. Feb 26th, 2020

Myeni Expected To Testify On Role In Failed SAA, Emirates Deal

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni testifying in her delinquency case at the High Court in Pretoria on 20 February 2020. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

PRETORIA – Former South African Airways (SAA) chair Dudu Myeni is expected to continue testifying in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday about the role she played in the failed multi-million rand Airbus deal.

Myeni has been giving evidence in her delinquency case brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Pilots Association.

They want her declared a delinquent director, accusing her of being responsible for the financial crisis at the struggling state entity.

On Tuesday, she was accused by Outa’s legal representative Carol Steinberg of being negligent during the negotiations for a swap transaction deal between SAA and Airbus, an allegation she denied.

Steinberg also questioned Myeni about the failed deal with Emirates, which would have netted R1.5 billion for SAA.

The deal failed because Myeni failed to sign the agreement.

Myeni is set to continue answering more questions about this.

EWN

