iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane

17 mins ago 1 min read

The Parliamentary inquiry to determine whether suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office will continue next Monday — with or without her legal representatives.

This is the stern warning from the chairperson of the Section 194 Inquiry.

Mkhwebane appeared without her legal team due to her funding being cut.

So far, over R26-million has been spent on her legal fees, transport and accommodation.

The office of the Public Protector has been footing this bill.

Mkhwebane believes the Inquiry is unlawful and illegal and took this matter to the Constitutional Court six months ago on an urgent basis.

She also filed papers in the Apex Court regarding funding for her legal team. 

She says that while her legal team’s funding has been under scrutiny, she wants to know how much the evidence leaders are being paid and what the whole inquiry is costing. 

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

9 mins ago
Bank hacking
1 min read

Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies

14 mins ago
1 min read

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

KZN Flooding Risk High Alert

1 day ago
1 min read

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal Promises to Keep Coalition Government in Power

1 day ago
2 min read

Wagner Group Signals It Will Stay In Bakhmut After Prigozhin Threatened To Pull Forces

2 days ago
2 min read

Anti-Monarchists Released From Custody After King Charles’ Coronation

2 days ago
1 min read

880 Soldiers To Guard Power Stations

2 days ago
4 min read

King Charles And Queen Camilla Crowned In Historic Ceremony

3 days ago
3 min read

Russia’s Prigozhin Says Wagner Fighters Will Quit Bakhmut To ‘Lick Our Wounds’

4 days ago
1 min read

‘Many Lives Saved’ Since Drone Deployment In Cape Town – Hill-Lewis

4 days ago
1 min read

One South African Still Stuck In Sudan – Gift of the Givers

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NICD Warns Against COVID-19 Complacency

9 mins ago
Bank hacking
1 min read

Foreign Nationals Nabbed For Hacking US Companies

14 mins ago
1 min read

My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane

17 mins ago
4 min read

Ground-Breaking New Asthma Treatment Device Launches In SA

40 mins ago

Share