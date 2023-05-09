My Rights Are Being Trampled On – Mkhwebane

The Parliamentary inquiry to determine whether suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office will continue next Monday — with or without her legal representatives.

This is the stern warning from the chairperson of the Section 194 Inquiry.

Mkhwebane appeared without her legal team due to her funding being cut.

So far, over R26-million has been spent on her legal fees, transport and accommodation.

The office of the Public Protector has been footing this bill.

Mkhwebane believes the Inquiry is unlawful and illegal and took this matter to the Constitutional Court six months ago on an urgent basis.

She also filed papers in the Apex Court regarding funding for her legal team.

She says that while her legal team’s funding has been under scrutiny, she wants to know how much the evidence leaders are being paid and what the whole inquiry is costing.

Share with your network!