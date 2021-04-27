iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature Category

46 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Netflix documentary is set in the False Bay area in Cape Town and focuses on the intimate relationship between independent filmmaker Craig Foster and an octopus, who meet and bond in the kelp forest of the Atlantic Ocean. South Africa has an abundance of marine biodiversity, is host to many endemic species and thousands of kilometers of kelp forest and through the documentary, millions of viewers across the world are able to see just how amazing and how beautiful South Africa’s unique ocean life is. South African Tourism recently engaged in a partnership agreement with Netflix South Africa that aims to promote the country through local productions. “Congratulations to the My Octopus Teacher production team and cast for representing South Africa with such passion and pride, while showing the world our beauty from a different perspective,” commented South African Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona.

SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Kenya is Poised to Have its First Female Chief Justice

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans Disillusioned by Promises of Freedom

4 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Capital Comes to a Halt in Protest of New Rule

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kidnapping has become One of the Major Security Challenges in Nigeria

8 mins ago
1 min read

Some Big Asks from African Leaders to US Secretary of State

10 mins ago
1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

3 days ago
1 min read

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

3 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

3 days ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

3 days ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

3 days ago
1 min read

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature Category

46 seconds ago
2 min read

Kenya is Poised to Have its First Female Chief Justice

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans Disillusioned by Promises of Freedom

4 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Capital Comes to a Halt in Protest of New Rule

6 mins ago