My Life in Food: Idris Elba on African Cuisine and Cooking with his Mum

2 hours ago 1 min read

For Idris Elba, African food, particularly the dishes from his father’s birthplace, Sierra Leone, factor prominently in the actor’s memories of home. Food preparation was a ritual in his household, one he learned from his mother, and a source of enjoyment for him to this day. “ Food from Sierra Leone, where my dad’s from, has been a big part of my life. Sweet potato leaf stew is something my mum would cook all the time, it was my absolute favourite. Coming home after school to those home-cooked meals is a fond memory.”

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

