Mvoko And Wife Test Positive For COVID-19

Eastern Cape Finance Economic and Environmental Affairs MEC Mlungisi Mvoko and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office says the pair decided to test for the virus after showing flu-like symptoms.

Mabuyane has allowed Mvoko to take time off to focus on his recovery.

Two MECs have been appointed to act in Mvoko’s departments in the meantime.

The Eastern Cape has the third-highest recorded COVID-19 cases with 13, 506 infections.

EWN

