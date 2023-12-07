Tis’ the season once again, and for South Africans that means it’s summertime and the weather is fine! As people look for vacation trips that are a little closer to home but still offer the same chances to relax, unwind, and discover new experiences, this summer holiday presents the perfect opportunity for South Africans to visit the country’s beautiful array of national parks.

South Africa’s stunningly diverse 21 national parks provide travellers with the ability to escape from the bustling, buzzing and always connected life within the city into the tranquillity of nature. They also offer travellers a chance to experience activities such as game viewing, bush walks, or canoeing while providing exposure to a number of different cultural and historical experiences.

With retail facilities, restaurants, camping and accommodation, visitors can choose to enjoy either a day outing into the extraordinary wilderness or stay overnight in the more than 6 000 beds and 10 000 camping and caravan sites able to accommodate nearly 12 000 overnight guests.

“People today are increasingly prioritising and adopting more sustainable lifestyles and nature-based travel and experiences present a unique way to connect with the wonders of South Africa’s beautiful landscapes, flora, fauna, and wildlife,” says Debra Addison, Communications Director at Wild Africa Fund. “This is particularly true for young people who are the most socially and environmentally conscious generations as they’re looking to enjoy new experiences that are as good for the environment as they are for them.”

Established to conserve our country’s unique biodiversity, protect crucial environmental ecosystems, and encourage the appreciation of nature whilst also driving the growth of our economy, South Africa’s national parks play a vital role in ensuring we preserve the wellbeing of communities and usher in a sustainable future.

“Not only are our parks idyllic and picturesque, but they also play a big role in the conservation and restoration of these vast and panoramic areas of wilderness and natural beauty,” adds Addison. “Our national parks are some of the best funded in the country, but only 25% of their income is state-funded while 75% is driven by tourism. As such the conservation work they do is mainly supported by tourists and as locals we need to take an active interest in supporting this work. By simply visiting our parks, we can help to ensure the resilience and sustainability of the local communities which surround them while also protecting the environment and local wildlife.”

To help South Africans take the opportunity to explore the distinct features, wildlife and landscapes of South Africa’s most beautiful nature reserves, we’ve compiled this list of the most unique and lesser-known national parks to travel to this Christmas:

Addo Elephant National Park

The third largest game reserve in the country, Addo not only offers visitors the chance to view the parks’ large herds of elephants but also the Big Five. Founded in 1931 with the purpose of protecting the remaining 11 elephants in the area, the reserve now counts more than 600 elephants as its residents. Situated close to Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, the park boasts a range of accommodation, including Addo rest camp which offers proximity to a waterhole enabling close encounters with local wildlife. Visitors are able to take part in activities such as game drives, relax at the titular Addo Indlovu Spa, or take a marine eco tour as the park’s presence near the coast allows travellers to visit Algoa Bay and go whale watching or see White Sharks. Additionally, the park has hiking and 4×4 trails for the adventurous to take advantage of.

Marakele National Park

In the heart of the Waterberg mountains, a transitional zone between the dry western and moist eastern regions of the country, Marakele is home to an incredible 800 breeding pairs of Cape vultures which can be seen after taking the trail up the mountain pass. The park also has elephants, leopards, brown hyenas and even lions. Visitors can enjoy a morning or sunset drive or bush walk or take a dip in the sparkling blue pool at the Bontle Tented Camp. And, best of all, there’s no need for any offroad vehicles to enjoy the park as 80km of its roads are accessible to normal sedan vehicles.

Mapungubwe National Park

Nestled against South Africa’s northern border where Zimbabwe and Botswana meet, Mapungubwe offers travellers a unique view of the confluence of the Shashe river which flows from Botswana into Limpopo and the Limpopo River which flows eastward through Mozambique into the Indian Ocean. A key heritage site, the park also offers visitors the opportunity to explore the land once walked by the Mapungubwe People, ancestors of the Shona people of Southern Africa who were early Iron Age settlers in the region from 1000 to 1300 AD. Tourists can also visit the local Interpretation Centre which hosts the famous Golden Rhino – a mediaeval artefact made of wood and covered in thin sheets of gold.

Agulhas National Park

Designed for hikers, birders and those looking for a quiet and peaceful step out into nature, the Cape Agulhas national park boasts a rich diversity of flora and fauna. Situated at the southernmost tip of the country where the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean meet, the park allows visitors to visit the lighthouse built to aid early explorers navigate the rough seas nearby, view the remains of ancient stone fish traps used by the Khoisan people, and take a look at some showpieces from the many shipwrecks found along the Agulhas coastline. In fact, travellers to the park can still see the remains of the Meisho Maru 38 wreck on the shore.

Tankwa Karoo National Park

Boasting vast open spaces in the western Karoo of the Northern Cape, a biologically-distinct semi-desert which stretches across four of South Africa’s provinces, Tankwa Karoo offers visitors the ability to view local wildlife from the comfort of their own vehicles, enjoy a number of off-road tracks with two major 4×4 routes for the more advanced enthusiast, go hiking and cycling, and take in the scenic view at Gannaga Pass and Elandsberg.