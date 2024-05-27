Musk’s Starlink Secures License to Begin Operations in Zimbabwe

On Saturday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe’s telecom regulator has approved Elon Musk’s Starlink, allowing SpaceX’s satellite unit to operate in the country. This move aims to bring high-speed, low-cost, low-Earth-orbit (LEO) internet infrastructure to all parts of Zimbabwe, including the rural areas. Starlink will operate through its local partner, IMC Communications. At this time, only 34.8% of Zimbabwe’s population has internet access, provided by three major mobile operators. This approval follows a crackdown on unregistered Starlink users smuggling kits from neighboring countries. Starlink is also available in Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi. This development represents a big win for the Musk-owned company in its mission to provide connectivity to every nook and cranny of the planet. There is more to be done, though, with Cameroon seizing Starlink equipment last month due to licensing issues.



SOURCE: REUTERS