Museveni Calls Out Western Nations Looking to Bring Back Coal Power

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has slammed Western countries over what he calls a “reprehensible double standard” in their response to the energy crisis brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a Twitter post on Sunday, Museveni singled out Germany for demolishing wind turbines to allow for the expansion of a coal-fueled power plant as Europe battles an energy crisis triggered by the Russia/Ukraine war. Museveni, 78, says Europe’s switch to coal-based power generation “makes a mockery” of the West’s climate targets. “News from Europe that a vast wind farm is being demolished to make way for a new open-pit coal mine is the reprehensible double standard we in Africa have come to expect. It makes a mockery of Western commitments to climate targets,” the Ugandan leader said, while further describing the move as “the purest hypocrisy.” In a statement released on his official website, Museveni stated that “Europe’s failure to meet its climate goals should not be Africa’s problem.” “We will not accept one rule for them and another rule for us,” said Museveni. The African continent has remained the most vulnerable to climate change despite having the lowest emissions and contributing the least to global warming. While wealthy nations (who are the largest emission producers) are better equipped to manage the impacts of climate change, poorer countries like those in Africa are not.
SOURCE: CNN
