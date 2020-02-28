Fri. Feb 28th, 2020

Murderer Thembinkosi Ngcobo Sentenced To Life In Prison

Thembinkosi Ngcobo

Convicted murderer Thembinkosi Ngcobo in the Durban High Court on 28 February 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN.

Durban ex-soldier Thembinkosi Ngcobo was on Friday been handed life imprisonment plus an additional 170 years for attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Earlier this month, Ngcobo was found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister as well as other serious crimes against members of her family.

In 2017, he drove from Upington – where he was stationed – to Durban with the intention of killing his girlfriend and then taking his own life after suspecting her of cheating on him and giving him HIV.

The 27-year-old has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend’s sister and wounding another person who was at the house when he committed the crime.

His lawyer has attempted to argue in court that three years ago, Ngcobo was a young person who committed a crime of passion.

But State prosecutor Krishen Shah had none of it, saying Ngcobo was a coward and cold-blooded murderer who was old enough to know the consequences of his actions.

Judge Shyam Gyanda was equally scathing.

“It became apparent when the accused testified during the trial that the reason behind his behaviour was his arrogance and his belief that, as a man, he was entitled to treat his girlfriend in any manner that he desired.”

The victim’s family said they were relieved that the man who turned their lives upside down had now been put behind bars.

EWN

