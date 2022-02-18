iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

EC Crime Figures

EC Crime Figures

11 seconds ago 1 min read

South Africa remains a murderous country according to the latest quarterly crimes statistics.

But sexual offences have shown a decrease, according to the police, while murder increased by 8.9%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and senior police management on Friday morning briefed Parliament’s police oversight committee about the latest stats.

The latest quarterly crime statistics cover the three months from October to 31 December last year.

Major-General Thulare Sekhukhune said that while some trends showed a slight decrease, murder continued to increase.

“In this particular period, we had an increase in murder of 562. That is 562 more people than the previous quarter,” the major-general said.

Sekhukhune said that a notable trend was the decrease in contact crimes.

“We had decreases in contact crime across all the three months. That is October, November and December. And again we had all provinces except for Limpopo recording decreases,” he said.

The latest statistics also show how only the Free State and Western Cape recorded a decrease in murder.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

3 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 056 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
1 min read

EFF’s Julius Malema Firm On Use Of ‘Shoot The Boer’ Song

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Won’t Be Called Before SCOPA

1 day ago
1 min read

JSC Overstepped Mandate With Chief Justice Recommendation – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 699 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Respond To Critics

2 days ago
1 min read

Corruption Cases To Be Top Priority For NPA – Batohi

2 days ago
1 min read

Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 364 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Niehaus Claims His Arrest Political

3 days ago

You may have missed

EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

3 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 056 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer