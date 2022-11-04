Municipalities, Govt Departments Owe Eskom Over R50bn – Ramaphosa

Municipalities and some government departments owe Eskom over R50-billion.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa while answering questions in Parliament.

The president says this is unacceptable.

A multi-disciplinary revenue committee has been established to look into the matter.

“The debt that is owed to Eskom by municipalities, as well as government departments, stands at more than R50-billion.

“We’ve made it clear that non-payment for services is unacceptable. We’ve taken a number of steps to ensure that payment of these debts is recovered,” he said.

