Municipalities, Govt Departments Owe Eskom Over R50bn – Ramaphosa

Municipalities and some government departments owe Eskom over R50-billion.
This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa while answering questions in Parliament.
The president says this is unacceptable.
A multi-disciplinary revenue committee has been established to look into the matter.
“The debt that is owed to Eskom by municipalities, as well as government departments, stands at more than R50-billion.
“We’ve made it clear that non-payment for services is unacceptable. We’ve taken a number of steps to ensure that payment of these debts is recovered,” he said.
More Stories
World Bank Approves Funding For R9bn Plan To Repurpose Komati Power Station
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives ‘Assassination Attempt’
No talks of compensation for victims Of Jagersfontein Dam Wall Collapse
Cape Town Highway Patrol Unit launched
No Immediate Measures To Address Power Cuts At Schools – Ramaphosa
US Calls For Iran To Be Removed From UN Women’s Rights Commission
Ethiopia Peace Deal Hailed As First Step To End Africa’s Deadliest Conflict
Nationwide Public Sector Strike Looms
Very Slim Chance Of Getting E-tolls Refund – OUTA
‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes
Death Toll Of Alleged Illegal Miners In Krugersdorp Rises To 21
Modi To Visit India’s Bridge Collapse Site As Families Mourn