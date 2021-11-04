iAfrica

Municipal Elections Vote Counting Almost Complete

Vote counting is almost complete as 96 percent of municipal election results have been captured.

By all accounts, the ANC and DA have taken a knock at the polls.

For the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC is below the 50 percent mark.

With vote counting nearing completion, the ANC has garnered less than 50% of the vote nationally. Independent candidates have taken the fifth-most votes in the country.

Coalition governments are likely to be formed in several cities.

In Gauteng, ActionSA has gained significant support. It’s the third biggest party now in the City of Johannesburg, and the fourth biggest in Pretoria.

