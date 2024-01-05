MultiChoice Partners With KingMakers To Launch SuperSportBet

The MultiChoice Group, Africa’s premier video entertainment company, has partnered with KingMakers, a leading sports betting and digital entertainment company, to launch SuperSportBet, a ground-breaking betting platform set to revolutionise the sports betting experience for fans across South Africa.

The sport and casino betting platform, developed with SuperSport, is aimed at being the ultimate destination for sports fans, the betting fraternity, and sports lifestyle enthusiasts.

Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to have joined forces with KingMakers to launch this innovative platform. SuperSportBet reflects our commitment to evolve into a platform-based business driven by innovation, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences. We believe SuperSportBet is the ideal platform for fans to augment their sporting experiences.”

With the platform incorporating innovative technology, Mawela continued: “SuperSportBet is more than just a platform; it’s designed to offer entertaining, engaging, and responsible betting experiences. We want our users to engage smartly and responsibly.”

Your Gateway to Global Sporting Excitement

SuperSportBet positions itself as the gateway to global sporting excitement, offering an inclusive and dynamic space for every fan to play. The platform boasts an extensive range of global sporting events, including key sports such as the leading international and domestic football and rugby competitions. Through its strategic partnership with SuperSport, users can expect high-quality matches and betting experiences.

Unlock Exclusive Bonus Bets – Your Winning Start

As part of its commitment to providing users unparalleled value, SuperSportBet is making available an exclusive introductory offer. Successfully place a R50 bet, and when that bet results, the registered user will receive R200 in bonus bets.

To register to join SuperSportBet follow this link.

Barrie Swart, GM of SuperSportBet, said: “Sports betting is quickly growing to be a game-changer in the country and on the continent. SuperSportBet will, with its exciting features and its association to a rich brand like SuperSport, set itself apart in a competitive and saturated market.”

Play Smart, Play Responsibly

SuperSportBet places responsible gambling at its core, offering robust tools for gambling control. With features such as Reality Check, Loss Limit, Timeout, self-exclusion, and account closure options, the platform is committed to ensuring a safe betting environment for all.

SuperSportBet is not just a platform; it’s a movement that invites every fan to form part of their favourite sporting events. Visit www.supersportbet.com to get more information and to register an account today.