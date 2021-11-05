Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa

The 2021 Municipal Elections affirms that multi-party politics is flourishing in South Africa, that’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa says that this shows that we are a diverse and tolerant society.
He was speaking at the IEC election results announcement in Tshwane on Thursday night.
The ANC has won a majority of municipalities during this year’s local government election.
The governing party won 161 municipalities, the Democratic Alliance 13 while the Inkatha Freedom Party won 10.
More Stories
Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept
NICD Reports 319 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
No Coalition Talks Between DA, ANC
Cape Town Law Enforcement To Clamp Down On Guy Fawkes Fireworks
IEC To Announce Election Results At 6pm On Thursday
NICD Reports 344 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Municipal Elections Vote Counting Almost Complete
90% Of Voters Still Trust The IEC – HSRC
IEC Under Pressure To Declare Results By Thursday
Warrant Of Arrest Issued For Magashule’s Former PA
NICD Reports 169 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ipid Investigating Zille Assault