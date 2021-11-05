Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa

The 2021 Municipal Elections affirms that multi-party politics is flourishing in South Africa, that’s according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says that this shows that we are a diverse and tolerant society.

He was speaking at the IEC election results announcement in Tshwane on Thursday night.

The ANC has won a majority of municipalities during this year’s local government election.

The governing party won 161 municipalities, the Democratic Alliance 13 while the Inkatha Freedom Party won 10.

Share with your network!