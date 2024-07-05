Multi-Party Democracy Fund Received R25.5 Million, Reveals IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has released a gazette regarding the Multi-Party Democracy Fund.

The fund received R25.5 million for the period from 1 July to 30 September.

Administered by the IEC, the fund was created to collect contributions from private and corporate donors who wish to support the country’s political processes.

Funds from the Multi-Party Democracy Fund are allocated to parties and independent candidates represented in the National Assembly and the nine provincial legislatures.

This marks the first declaration of the fund since the May elections.

It is also the first since President Cyril Ramaphosa signed an amendment into law changing the allocation of money to parties.

Under the new law, 90% of the funds are distributed proportionally, meaning the party with the most seats receives the largest share, while the remaining 10% is divided equally.

Previously, the allocation was 66.6% proportionally and 33.3% equitably.