MTN Considers Rejigging the Way it Does Business in South Africa

A growing number of power outages have caused MTN’s network availability in SA to drop below levels in Nigeria, a country where electricity from the national grid is virtually nonexistent. In Nigeria, where the grid has failed to meet demand for years, MTN built its network with backup power from the start, knowing it was essentially responsible for its own power generation. In SA where the assumption at MTN’s inception in 1994 was that Eskom would take care of all power requirements, provision for backup was not in mind.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
