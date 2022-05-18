iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa briefing media to update the nation on the criteria and the application process of the second wave of the COVID-19 Relief Fund [Photp:GCIS

1 hour ago 1 min read

Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, is defending the controversial multi-million rand flag project.

Government wants to erect a flag at Freedom Park in Pretoria to the tune of R22-million.

Mthethwa appeared before the sports, art and culture portfolio committee on Tuesday.

His department also presented a feasibility study on the development of the project.

Mthethwa’s briefing follows outrage by organisations like Cosatu, who criticised the plans to spend R22 million on a national monument flag project.

But Mthethwa defended the decision, saying that the flag project was not being wasteful and was part of his department’s mandate.

of his department’s mandate.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

1 hour ago
1 min read

Teffo Must Follow Proper Channels – Lamola

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 096 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

Power Grid Unreliable & Unpredictable – Eskom

1 day ago
1 min read

J&J COVID Vaccine Is Effective Against Omicron Sub-Variants

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Is In The Fifth Wave – Karim

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 952 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

2 days ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Russia On Verge Of Controlling Mariupol

14 seconds ago
4 min read

Food Price Inflation: Are We Watching “That 70’s Show”?

11 mins ago
3 min read

Five Ways IT Companies Can Grow In Africa

18 mins ago
1 min read

Health Department Opposes Challenge To New Regulations

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer