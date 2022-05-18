Mthethwa Defends R22m Flag Project

Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, is defending the controversial multi-million rand flag project.

Government wants to erect a flag at Freedom Park in Pretoria to the tune of R22-million.

Mthethwa appeared before the sports, art and culture portfolio committee on Tuesday.

His department also presented a feasibility study on the development of the project.

Mthethwa’s briefing follows outrage by organisations like Cosatu, who criticised the plans to spend R22 million on a national monument flag project.

But Mthethwa defended the decision, saying that the flag project was not being wasteful and was part of his department’s mandate.

