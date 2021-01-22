Mthembu’s Doctor Dies In Helicopter Crash

Doctor Rudolph Mononyane died in a helicopter crash shortly after trying to save Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu’s life.
Two doctors, a nurse, paramedic and pilot died when a Netcare medical emergency chopper crashed in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
They were on their way from Johannesburg to fetch a critically ill patient from Durban.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says Mononyane delayed the flight in order to help Mthembu, who passed away from a COVID-19 related illness.
Mkhize conveyed his condolences to the families of the medical personnel who died in the crash.
