Mon. Jul 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

MSF Called Out for Racist Policies

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres has been accused of propping up white supremacy and colonialism, according to an internal statement signed by at least 1,000 current and former employees of the organisation. The statement accused MSF of failing to recognise the racism it perpetuated by its policies and how its workplace culture contributed towards propping up the “privileged white majority” within the organisation. The statement called for an independent investigation into racism within the organisation and calls to address “decades of power and paternalism. Prominent signatories of the statement include Agnes Musonda, president of the board in southern Africa, Florian Westphal, managing director of MSF Germany, and Javid Abdelmoneim, chair of the board at MSF UK.  Former MSF aid worker Shaista Aziz described the statement as a “moment of reckoning that is massively overdue”.

SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST EYE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Addis Makes Key Arrests in the Murder of Ethiopian Activist

6 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Mourns the Death of Nelson and Winnie Mandela’s Daughter

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Land of the Pharaohs is Open

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria Opens its Skies

2 days ago
1 min read

Hotels in Africa Remain Resilient Despite Unprecedented Challenges

2 days ago
1 min read

Which Safari Countries Are Open for Travel and When Will Flights Resume?

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

MSF Called Out for Racist Policies

4 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Makes Key Arrests in the Murder of Ethiopian Activist

6 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Mourns the Death of Nelson and Winnie Mandela’s Daughter

10 mins ago
3 min read

Jacaranda FM Good Morning Angels Pitch Weight Behind DJ Jazzy To Feed Thousands In One Day

6 hours ago