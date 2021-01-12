Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

The appointment of British supermodel Naomi Campbell as Kenya’s tourism ambassador has caused a Twitter storm in the East African nation. Many queried why it had not been given to a prominent Kenyan like Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o. Others leapt to her defence, saying the debate already justified her role. Kenya’s tourism sector has been badly hit by coronavirus, with visitor numbers down by 72% between January and October last year. “The sector hence lost over $1bn of direct international tourists’ revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kenya’s Tourism Research Institute reported last month. The country is famous for its wildlife safaris and beach resorts.
SOURCE: BBC
