Ms Campbell Becomes the Face of Kenya Travel

The appointment of British supermodel Naomi Campbell as Kenya’s tourism ambassador has caused a Twitter storm in the East African nation. Many queried why it had not been given to a prominent Kenyan like Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o. Others leapt to her defence, saying the debate already justified her role. Kenya’s tourism sector has been badly hit by coronavirus, with visitor numbers down by 72% between January and October last year. “The sector hence lost over $1bn of direct international tourists’ revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kenya’s Tourism Research Institute reported last month. The country is famous for its wildlife safaris and beach resorts.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
Niger Puts its Best Foot Forward with Exhibition
Rare Pictures from Western Sahara
A Virtual Tour of Tunis
Good News for Uganda’s Tourism Industry
Somizi’s Cookbook Beats Jamie Oliver to ‘Highest Selling’ in South Africa
House of the Big Arch
Supermodel Halima Aden: ‘Why I Quit’
These Nigerian Kids Are Creating Epic Sci-Fi Short Films Using Their Phones, and Hollywood is Paying Attention
These Are the Best Nigerian Films of 2020
Africa Should Use the Next Decade to Go Green
Mali’s Mobile-based Crop Insurer
Trial Begins Over Dodgy Deals in Guinea