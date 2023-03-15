Terisa Hsu-Lee, a Kyalami resident, mother, and business owner, has been chosen as a semi-finalist for Mrs South Africa 2023. Her resume includes being a Fourways passion-preneur and the owner of Ever Beauty SA Emporium located in the Pineslopes shopping center. Hsu-Lee was informed of her selection last month following the National Casting event at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. The semi-finalists participated in a two-day conference with motivational talks, workshops, upskilling sessions, socialising, networking and were introduced to the Mrs SA sisterhood.

Mrs South Africa is a self-discovery and empowerment programme that highlights diversity, ambition and confidence. It showcases some of the country’s most remarkable and talented women and equips them with the skills and tools necessary to achieve their dreams.

Hsu-Lee expressed her appreciation, stating that it was an honour to be a part of a platform that aligns with her personal values and passions. The programme is designed to empower married women and the CEO of Mrs SA, Joani Johnson, is proud to work with so many strong, inspirational and formidable women. The programme teaches leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing, self-promotion and self-discovery to ensure that all participants have a life-changing experience.

Mrs. SA received an impressive number of high-quality entries this year. The panel was looking for women who are interested in empowering others, who display strong family values and are passionate. Johnson notes that the National Casting day was challenging as so many of the entrants had what it takes to make a success of the programme.

Hsu-Lee’s decision to join the pageant was inspired by experience she gained as a cast member in an international reality TV show franchise and is now dedicated to using tools that she has acquired to bringing self-love and self-worth to the masses. Her mission is to teach people that the cars we drive, the brands we wear, our sexual and racial identities, addresses, education and titles do not define us. Instead, our self-perception is what truly defines us, and she aims to help people to strive to living a harmonious way of life.

This year Terisa is working very closely with two NPO foundations, Impilo Foundation and the Jessica Matheson Foundation.

Impilo Foundation believes in uplifting and empowering victims of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)through various social projects, such as #EmpowerHER bra drive, an initiative which empowers and restores dignity to young girls. Impilo Collection Foundation was alerted to the need for quality bras for women in need and teenage girls who cannot afford their first bra and due to their changing bodies are often objectified. Bras collected are donated to women and girls facing these challenges in impoverished communities as well as to women’s shelters around Gauteng.

Terisa was also approached by the Jessica Matheson Foundation to be their official spokesperson. 16 year old Jessica Matheson suffered from bioplar disorder and committed suicide on the 20th April 2022. In her memory the Foundation is working towards having a counsellor or social worker available at every government school to deal with depression, anxiety, drug addiction and other mental illnesses affecting school children.

Terisa Hsu-Lee fully embodies the values that Mrs SA holds most dear and is representative of our tagline for the year: #EveryWoman. We look forward to going on this journey with her and her fellow sisters,” concludes Johnson.

